IKEA announces 24-hour music festival with NIKI, YONLAPA, BOB IS DEAD and more

IKEA has announced its own music festival, a 24-hour virtual event with an international line-up of acts including NIKI, YONLAPA and more.

The Swedish lifestyle brand’s free IKEA Festival is scheduled for September 16. Its performances will begin broadcasting from 2am EST onwards.

Asian acts on the lineup include 88rising R&B artist NIKI, Thai indie rock band YONLAPA, Korean indie pop act CADEJO, Taiwanese trio BOB IS DEAD, and Japanese rock duo Fu-Ching-Gido.

Others on the line-up include Grammy-winning producer Kaytranada, R&B musician Masego, electronic producer Loraine James, singer-songwriter Arlo Parks, rising punk band The Linda Lindas and Danish pop singer MØ.

The sets will primarily be broadcasted from the artists’ own homes, with acts like NIKI and MØ set to “show their cities, neighbourhoods, and communities” during their appearances, per a press release.

Kaytranada and James will participate in a “marathon of club music”, while other segments include home cooking tutorials, house tours, makeover guides, and a primer of IKEA’s history.

In NIKI-related news, the Indonesian singer was recently featured on the soundtrack of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The 88rising-curated album also roped in the likes of Rich Brian, 21 Savage, Saweetie, and JJ Lin.