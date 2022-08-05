iKON and ATEEZ to reportedly join the line-up for K-Pop Masterz 2 in Manila next month

Filipino event organisers PULP Live World have teased the line-up for K-Pop Masterz 2 in September, with acts such as iKON and ATEEZ hinted to be joining the line-up.

In a YouTube livestream jointly held on August 4 by Philippines-based event host Kring Kim and event organiser under PULP Live World known by her social media tag @happeehour, a return of the popular K-Pop Masterz in Manila concert was announced, alongside several hints and confirmations of the line-up to be expected.

The duo announced that K-Pop Masterz 2 is slated to be held on September 23, and confirmed YG Entertainment boy group iKON as part of the line-up of performers. In a separate segment of the livestream, both Kring Kim and @happeehour also responded positively to a comment asking about ATEEZ’s potential attendance at the show. However, ATEEZ’s presence at K-Pop Masterz 2 has yet to be officially confirmed.

IKON will be part of the lineup for K-Pop Masterz 2 in Manila set for September 23. Jam-packed October schedule also for K-Pop fans, including a possible show of GOT7's JAYB. From the #KriPpeeNights YouTube Live https://t.co/Z9rtPgq2uD — Philippine Concerts (@philconcerts) August 4, 2022

IT'S 100000% CONFIRMED! ATEEZ is coming to Manila for #KpopMasterz2inManila! 🔥🔥🔥

Madam @KringKim and Inang @happeehour answered my question during their live #KriPpeeNights

Catch up with them now: https://t.co/V7OQBqkdKJ pic.twitter.com/9k2haCEhro — 약속 – 💫 (@km_str16) August 4, 2022

Aside from K-Pop Masterz 2, the pair also teased two additional headline shows to arrive in Manila in the next two months. GOT7 member and soloist JAY B, as well as veteran hip-hop trio Epik High were mentioned as having possible shows scheduled for October, however concrete details and confirmations have yet to be disclosed to the public as of writing.

EPIK HIGH this October via @happeehour — Philippine Concerts (@philconcerts) August 4, 2022

Word of the second iteration of the K-Pop Masterz concert comes shortly after the original concert took place on July 29 at the SM Mall Of Asia Arena in metro Manila. That rendition saw a line-up that featured GOT7 members Jackson Wang and BamBam, as well as YG Entertainment labelmates TREASURE.

These hints of upcoming additions to the roster of live K-pop shows in Manila are the latest in a string of concerts announced to be arriving in the Filipino capital city in the coming months. SUPER JUNIOR are set to take over the SM Mall Of Asia Arena tomorrow (August 6) for their ‘Super Show 9’ tour, while GOT7 member Yugyeom will be holding a show at the New Frontier Theatre on August 19.

Other K-pop concerts announced for September also include (G)I-DLE, Jessi as well as Tomorrow X Together. SEVENTEEN will also be arriving in Manila as part of the Asia leg of their ‘Be The Sun’ world tour in October, however tickets for that show have been sold out.