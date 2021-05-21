Watch iKON cover BLACKPINK’s ‘Pretty Savage’, featuring Lisa

iKON have performed their very own rendition of labelmates BLACKPINK’s 2020 song ‘Pretty Savage’.

On the May 20 episode of Mnet’s reality TV competition Kingdom: Legendary War, the YG Entertainment boyband covered the girl group’s song for the show’s third round, with the help of BLACKPINK member Lisa.

With slight modifications to the lyrics and choreography, the performance, titled ‘CLASSY SAVAGE’, shows off iKON’s vocal and rap skills. Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s Lisa makes a brief but impactful appearance, rapping a verse from the original song as a special guest.

The group ended the song with a dance-break section that is reminiscent of performances by YG Entertainment seniors BIG BANG, complete with a crowd of flag-waving backup dancers.

iKON were not the only Kingdom: Legendary War participants to cover a BLACKPINK song on this week’s episode. Stray Kids also put a twist to the girl group’s 2018 hit ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’, combining it with their 2020 hit ‘God’s Menu’ for a perofrmance they dubbed ‘God’s DDU-DU DDU-DU’.

Besides iKON and Stray Kids, Kingdom: Legendary War contestants also include other popular K-pop boybands such as BtoB, SF9, ATEEZ and THE BOYZ. BtoB are set to perform alongside labelmate (G)-IDLE’s Miyeon in an upcoming episode of the series.

The show recently faced a COVID-19 scare after a backup dancer tested positive for the virus. All participating artists have since tested negative for COVID-19. However, members of iKON, SF9 and The Boyz who had come into close contact with the dancer during performances reportedly entered two weeks of self-quarantine following the news.