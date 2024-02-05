iKON’s Bobby announces 2024 ‘Zero Gravity’ Asia tour

iKON member Bobby has announced the cities and dates for the concerts on his upcoming 2024 ‘Zero Gravity’ Asia tour.
Over the weekend on February 4, the K-pop idol announced details for his upcoming solo Asia tour, titled ‘Zero Gravity’. It will kick off this month with two dates in Japan, in the cities of Yokohama and Osaka.
Thereafter, the iKON’s Bobby will bring his tour to countries in Southeast Asia, with concerts in Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand in mid-March. The tour will wrap up with a concert in Seoul, South Korea on March 31.
The ticketing details for Bobby’s 2024 ‘Zero Gravity’ Asia tour have yet to be announced. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.
The dates for Bobby’s 2024 ‘Zero Gravity’ Asia tour are:
FEBRUARY 2024
26: Yokohama, Japan, KT Zepp Yokohama
28: Osaka, Japan, Zepp Osaka Bayside
MARCH 2024
15: Jakarta, Indonesia
17: Manila, Philippines
24: Bangkok, Thailand
30: Seoul, South Korea
[#NOTICE]
‘2024 BOBBY SOLO TOUR ZERO GRAVITY in ASIA’ Coming Soon‼️#BOBBY #바비#SOLO_TOUR #ZERO_GRAVITY pic.twitter.com/rwjwRawYWK
— iKON GLOBAL iKONIC (@iKONIC_143) February 4, 2024
Bobby’s upcoming 2024 ‘Zero Gravity’ Asia tour comes just months after his 2023 ‘~SiR~ : Reboot’ Japan tour. That tour had been in support of his March 2023 single album, ‘S.i.R’, which featured the singles ‘Cherry Blossom’ and ‘Drowning’.
In other iKON news, the boyband spoke about why they decided to leave their long-time agency YG Entertainment. While they said that it was a “great company”, the group felt like they needed to make in change in order to grow.
Meanwhile, Bobby also previously opened up about his feeling surrounding former groupmate B.I, saying that he and the group “don’t feel anything towards him anymore, but we’re all just people who are trying to live on”.