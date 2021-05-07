Some iKON, SF9 and THE BOYZ members to quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

Some members of iKON, SF9 and THE BOYZ will self-quarantine after coming into close contact with a positive COVID-19 case.

According to separate statements from the groups’ respective agencies – YG Entertainment, FNC Entertainment and Cre.ker Entertainment – three members from the boybands are set to self-quarantine after coming into close contact with a backup dancer from the reality show Kingdom: Legendary War, who was previously diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The K-pop idols in question are Yoo Taeyang from SF9, THE BOYZ’s Juyeon and Kim Donghyuk of iKON. Their agencies noted that the artists have so far tested negative for COVID-19 but will still enter self-quarantine for two weeks. SF9 are set to continue their activities without Yoo, while THE BOYZ will halt their activities until the quarantine is over.

In addition, the other members of SF9 and THE BOYZ, as well as fellow Kingdom cast members BtoB, Stray Kids and ATEEZ, have also tested negative for COVID-19. iKON are reportedly still waiting for their test results.

The six boybands initially got tested yesterday (May 6) after a backup dancer from the reality TV series Kingdom was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. The backup dancer had participated in a recording for the show on May 4, where they were part of a joint performance between THE BOYZ, SF9 and iKON.

It’s currently unknown how the testing and potential COVID-19 guidelines will affect the recording and broadcasting of Kingdom: Legendary War. The show originally premiered on April 1 and is a sequel to 2020’s Road To Kingdom.