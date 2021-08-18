iKON’s Jinhwan tease group’s comeback, plans to release solo album

iKON vocalist Jinhwan has revealed future plans for a group comeback, as well as his own plans to release a solo album.

Jinhwan spoke to Marie Claire Korea in an interview regarding the boy group’s plans after concluding their recent stint on the popular Mnet reality TV programme Kingdom: Legendary War.

While iKON is currently on a “break” after their Kingdom participation, the singer revealed that the group are “preparing to release their next album”. He went on to say that he “[wants] to make good music that meets fans’ expectations, but at the same time, I feel impatient because I don’t want them to wait too long.” Jinhwan also added that he is working hard to produce “even more awesome” music.

The iKON member also expressed his desire to drop a solo project one day, “once it can be defined what it means to be ‘iKON-like'”. Jinhwan also expressed his anticipation to create new material, and shared that a balance between singing and dancing is something he aims to pursue in his performances.

iKON is a six-piece boy group under YG Entertainment, who first made their debut in 2015 after being formed through two separate survival reality programmes to determine their members, WIN: Who Is Next and Mix & Match. iKON went on to debut with the two-part ‘Welcome Back’ album, and their last group release was their third mini-album ‘I Decide’, which dropped in February 2020.

Other popular K-pop groups who were also contestants on Kingdom: Legendary War alongside iKON included THE BOYZ, BtoB, Stray Kids, ATEEZ and SF9.