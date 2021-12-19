Il Divo’s Carlos Marín has died, aged 53

Il Divo singer Carlos Marín has died at the age of 53, his bandmates confirmed today (December 19) in a statement.

The star was rushed to hospital this week and was reportedly in intensive care, although the reason for his admission and his cause of death have yet to be officially confirmed.

“It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marín, has passed away,” the group wrote on Twitter this evening. “He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos.

“For 17 years the four of us have been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together, and we will miss our dear friend. We hope and pray that his beautiful soul will rest in peace. With Love — David, Sebastien and Urs.”

Il Divo formed in 2003 after being put together by Simon Cowell and combined opera with pop music. The four-piece group went on to sell over 30million copies of their records worldwide and went gold and platinum 160 times in 35 countries.

Marín was born in Germany in 1968, but was raised in Spain. He recorded his first album when he was just eight years old and spent his adolescence successfully competing in music competition TV shows like Gente Joven and Nueva Gente, as well as performing with orchestras on live TV.

Before joining Il Divo, the singer held roles in musicals like Les Misérables, Grease, Peter Pan and more, and sang on the soundtracks of films such as The Nightmare Before Christmas and the Spanish version of Cinderella.

In 2011, Marín held his own solo show in Madrid, continuing to hold his own concerts in Mexico, Spain, the US, South America and Japan in the following years. He released eight studio albums with Il Divo and two solo studio records in his career.

Tributes have begun to be paid to Marín, with singer Michael D. Xavier writing: “So so sad to hear @ildivoofficial singer Carlos Marín has passed away. My heart goes out to his friends and family. His beautiful voice will live on in their fantastic albums.”

Strictly judge and choreographer Bruno Tonioli, who worked with Il Divo, tweeted: “Devastated @ildivoofficial @carlosmarin_ passed away. We had the best time putting together the first @ildivoofficial performance 17 yeas ago great voice great man a true passionate Spirit with wicked sense of humor we will miss you so sad.”

