Illuminati Hotties announce new album, share new single, ‘Pool Hopping’

Californian indie-rockers Illuminati Hotties have shared a summery new single, ‘Pool Hopping’.

READ MORE: Illuminati Hotties – ‘Free I.H.: This is Not The One You’ve Been Waiting For’ review: red-hot sonic riposte to industry bullshit

“I’m so stoked to have grilled up a splashy new song to soundtrack your wettest and wildest parties to date,” frontwoman Sarah Tudzin said in a press statement.

Advertisement

“This track is for when it’s hot, you’re crushing on someone new, and your adventure senses are tingling.”

Watch the video for ‘Pool Hopping’, directed by Katie Neuhof, below:

The new song is Illuminati Hotties’ second track this year, following the single ‘MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA’ in April.

Both tracks will appear on the band’s second official album, ‘Let Me Do One More’, which is set for release on October 1 via Tudzin’s recently-minted Snack Shack Tracks label, an imprint of Hopeless Records.

The LP comes hot on the heels of Illuminati Hotties’ 2020 mixtape ‘Free I.H.: This is Not The One You’ve Been Waiting For’, which in a four-star review for NME, writer Ali Shutler called “a wild ride of cathartic outpourings, big declarations, and the freedom to do whatever they want”.

Advertisement

The forthcoming release will be somewhat cathartic; it was the subject of a messy legal battle with the band’s former label, Tiny Engines, who were accused of breaching contracts for several of their artists. In order to secure the rights for Illuminati Hotties’ second album, Tudzin had to buy her way out of the contracts she’d signed with the label.

Illuminati Hotties will celebrate the release of ‘Let Me Do One More’ with a headline show at Los Angeles’ Zebulon on Saturday October 2. Shortly beforehand, they’ll support Death Cab for Cutie on the last two dates of their US headline tour, sharing the stage in Las Vegas on Wednesday September 15, and in Napa, California on Friday 17.

Illuminati Hotties’ ‘Let Me Do One More’ tracklist is:

1. Pool Hopping

2. MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA

3. Knead

4. Threatening Each Other re: Capitalism

5. u v v p (feat. Buck Meek)

6. Protector

7. Joni: LA’s No 1 Health Goth

8. Kickflip

9. Toasting (feat. Alex Menne)

10. The Sway

11. Cheap Shoes

12. Growth