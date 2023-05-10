Imagine Dragons support striking WGA writers with surprise performance

Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds and guitarist Daniel Wayne Sermon surprised the Writers Guild Of America strikers with a mini-performance on the Netflix picket line in Hollywood yesterday (May 9).

Performing an acoustic set of hits including ‘Radioactive’ and ‘Whatever It Takes’, the rock band provided entertainment to the writers who were on strike Tuesday outside of the Netflix headquarters.

The Writers Guild Of America, also known as WGA, have been on strike since last week as they fight for higher pay and improved working conditions.

Reynolds shared his support for the writers, telling TMZ: “We just want fair compensation for people who put in the time and are incredible creators. We have many friends who are writers. The writers are the ones who make all of the magic happen. My greatest joy comes from these people — the writers.”

This is the first time in 15 years that Writers in Hollywood have gone on strike. WGA previously shared that the strike comes following six weeks of negotiations with Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, NBC Universal, Paramount and Sony under the umbrella of the Californian trade association the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

Recently, George R. R. Martin revealed that the writing on the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Night will stop for the “duration” of the ongoing writer’s strike in the US.

Shows and films such as Stranger Things and Marvel’s Blade have halted production until an agreement is made with the writers.

Snoop Dogg also shared his support for the strikers explaining that he didn’t understand how writers and musicians “can’t get paid” from “fucked up” streaming service payment models.

Celebrities made sure to address the situation at this year’s Met Gala in New York city on May 1. Actress Amanda Seyfried told Variety: “I don’t get what the problem is. Everything changed with streaming, and everyone should be compensated for their work. It’s fucking easy. I don’t get it.”

Quinta Brunson – creator and star of Abbott Elementary – said at the Met Gala: “I’m a member of WGA and support WGA and getting what we need. No one wants a strike, but I hope that we’re able to rectify this – whatever that may mean.”

Jimmy Fallon – who is a member of the Writers Guild – said to Variety: “I hope there is no strike. I wouldn’t have a show without my writers and I support them all the way. They gotta have a fair contract and they have a lot of stuff to iron out, but hopefully they get it done.”

When asked if his show would “go dark” in the event of a strike, Fallon said: “Yeah, I think we’ll go dark. Whatever I can do to support the guild. I am actually in the Writers Guild as well. I couldn’t do the show without them and I support my whole staff.”