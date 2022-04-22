Imago, Sandwich and more to perform across Manila for Happy Plays Music Festival

Imago, Sandwich and more Filipino artists are set to perform at the Happy Plays Music Festival across various Metro Manila malls.

The free festival will have six events held in different malls around Metro Manila. Its first event will kick off on April 30 at Market! Market! in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. It will continue on to Ayala Malls Solenad, Ayala Malls Manila Bay, Alabang Town Center and Glorietta, with the last stop at UP Town Center in Quezon City in mid-July.

Each show will gather nine to 12 participating artists. Other performers include Moonstar88, 6cyclemind, Gracenote, Pedicab, Banda Ni Kleggy, The Vowels They Orbit, Hey June, Jem, Bey, Kiss ‘N Tell, We Got, Kristina Academia and Mizael. Up-and-coming artists are also invited to sign up and register as performers at the festival, which is organised by Ayala Malls, Soupstar Music and Redlines Productions.

Advertisement

Other in-person music festivals have been springing up around the Philippines as well. The AURORA Music Festival will be making its comeback this June. The event will feature performances from Skusta Clee, Al James, Ben&Ben, December Avenue, Unique Salonga, Arthur Nery and more.

Meanwhile, the Tugatog Filipino Music Festival will gather Pinoy pop groups in July at the SM Mall Of Asia Arena in Pasay City. Confirmed acts include BINI, BGYO, Alamat, MNL48 and VXON, among others.

The lineup for Happy Plays Music Festival is:

Imago

Sandwich

Moonstar88

6cyclemind

Gracenote

Pedicab

Banda Ni Kleggy

The Vowels They Orbit

Hey June

Jem

Bey

Kiss ‘N Tell

We Got

Kristina Academia

Mizael