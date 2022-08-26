Iman Fandi returns with upbeat new single ‘WANT’

Singaporean pop starlet Iman Fandi has released her latest single, ‘WANT’.

The track was released today (August 26) via Universal Music Singapore. Co-written with Singapore Idol alum Haneri and co-produced by RIIDEM and Claire Chew, the bass-heavy track revolves around Iman’s pleas for a lover to initiate romantically (“Take me away, run away with me / I don’t wanna slow down / Show me love”). Brooding synthesisers and half-tempo rhythms propel the track forward, before it ends in an unabashed rave section.

Listen to the track here:

On the new single, the 22-year-old singer noted that the song took multiple revisions to arrive at its final form. “[It] ​​was a track that had been reworked many times as it was a sound that was pretty experimental and challenging to find,” the singer noted. “But it was such a fun process to dip into something new.”

‘WANT’ is the entertainer’s third single with Universal Music Singapore. The singer – who is the sole daughter of Singaporean football legend Fandi Ahmad – had worked as an actress and model before debuting her solo music career with the single, ‘Timeframe’, in 2021. Prior to the release, she appeared on ABANGSAPAU’s collaborative, pandemic-themed single ‘Stay Home’ in 2021, alongside a slew of other Singaporean artists including Charlie Lim, YAO and Yung Raja.

‘Timeframe’ was followed by Iman’s sophomore single, ‘Love Me Little More’ in October 2021.