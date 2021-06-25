Inch Chua shares new electronic pop single ‘Do I, Do I’

Singaporean musician Inch Chua has released a new single, ‘Do I, Do I’.

The track is an intricate slice of electronic pop, Chua’s voice hardly rising above a whisper – the hush later broken by an electric guitar solo. ‘Do I, Do I’ touches on the “toxic and intoxicating feeling of being in a bad abusive romance – the push, the pull, the pleasure and pain,” Chua, who performs under her first name, said in a press statement.

She added: “It is ultimately about the journey of grieving, acceptance, and walking away and coming out a little stronger”.

Hear ‘Do I, Do I’ below:

‘Do I, Do I’ is the first track off Chua’s upcoming two-part EP, ‘Childish’. The first half of the project is scheduled to release in the fourth quarter of this year, while part two is slated to arrive sometime in 2022.

The new single also kicks off a bilingual era for the musician: she will release a Mandarin version of the song, ‘欲擒故纵’, on July 2. A music video for ‘Do I, Do I’ will land a week later, and will showcase Chua executing dance choreography.

“This new era of me is really about trying new things and revisiting the things that bring me joy both musically and in life. I’ve never been much of a dancer but definitely enjoyed dancing when no one is looking,” she said about the upcoming music video.

Prior to the release of ‘Do I, Do I’, Inch released a single entitled ‘Wishful Thinking’ with Singaporean singer-songwriter Jonny Ong in February. Last year, she released three songs: ‘Flags’, ’Taking Silence’, and ‘Peace, Love & Mistletoe’. Her last project was 2015’s ‘Letters To Ubin’.