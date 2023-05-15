Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival 2023 shares first line-up, headlined by The Strokes

The first-wave line-up for South Korea’s Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival 2023 has been revealed, with The Strokes confirmed as a headliner.
Announced last Friday (May 12), the festival announced over 20 names for its first line-up reveal. Other acts included in the performance roster so far include SE SO NEON, Otoboke Beaver, LØREN, Kim Chang Wan Band, The Black Skirts, Park So Eun and more.
More acts are set to be announced in the coming weeks.
2023.08.04.-0.6
INCHEON PENTAPORT ROCK FESTIVAL 2023
at 송도달빛축제공원
얼리버드 티켓오픈 – 2023.05.12. 2PM at INTERPARK#SURL #설 #밴드설 #說 #펜타포트락페스티벌 #pentaportrockfestival pic.twitter.com/oNuaogYk6P
— SURL (@SURLofficial) May 12, 2023
This year’s Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival is set to take place between August 4 and August 6 at the Songdo Moonlight Festival Park. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.
Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival 2023 will be the festival’s second event since 2019, following the coronavirus pandemic. The festival returned last year and featured performers such as Vampire Weekend,Nell, Deafheaven, Japanese Breakfast, ADOY, BIBI, CHS, oceanfromtheblue, IDIOTAPE and Tahiti 80 among others.
Past performers at the Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival include Nine Inch Nails, Muse, Dua Lipa, My Bloody Valentine, Justice, Bastille, Charli XCX, Suede, Weezer, The Prodigy and more.
The current line-up for Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival 2023 is:
The Strokes
Kim Chang Wan Band
The Black Skirts
Kim Yuna
RIDE
SE SO NEON
Band Nah
Bosudong Cooler ft. BXH
Cherry Filter
Car, The Garden
Debtors
Galaxy Express
George
Kwon Jin Ah
Kimlidu and Bulsechul
LØREN
Leenalchi
Lee Seung Yoon
My Aunt Mary
Method
Numcha
Nerd Connection
No Brain
Otoboke Beaver
Park So Eun
Rad Museum
Romantic Punch
SURL
Snake Chicken Soup
Silica Gel
The Poles
250