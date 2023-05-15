Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival 2023 shares first line-up, headlined by The Strokes

The first-wave line-up for South Korea’s Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival 2023 has been revealed, with The Strokes confirmed as a headliner.

Announced last Friday (May 12), the festival announced over 20 names for its first line-up reveal. Other acts included in the performance roster so far include SE SO NEON, Otoboke Beaver, LØREN, Kim Chang Wan Band, The Black Skirts, Park So Eun and more.

More acts are set to be announced in the coming weeks.

This year’s Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival is set to take place between August 4 and August 6 at the Songdo Moonlight Festival Park. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival 2023 will be the festival’s second event since 2019, following the coronavirus pandemic. The festival returned last year and featured performers such as Vampire Weekend,Nell, Deafheaven, Japanese Breakfast, ADOY, BIBI, CHS, oceanfromtheblue, IDIOTAPE and Tahiti 80 among others.

Past performers at the Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival include Nine Inch Nails, Muse, Dua Lipa, My Bloody Valentine, Justice, Bastille, Charli XCX, Suede, Weezer, The Prodigy and more.

The current line-up for Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival 2023 is:

The Strokes

Kim Chang Wan Band

The Black Skirts

Kim Yuna

RIDE

SE SO NEON

Band Nah

Bosudong Cooler ft. BXH

Cherry Filter

Car, The Garden

Debtors

Galaxy Express

George

Kwon Jin Ah

Kimlidu and Bulsechul

LØREN

Leenalchi

Lee Seung Yoon

My Aunt Mary

Method

Numcha

Nerd Connection

No Brain

Otoboke Beaver

Park So Eun

Rad Museum

Romantic Punch

SURL

Snake Chicken Soup

Silica Gel

The Poles

