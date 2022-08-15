India’s Kayan enlists Yung Raja for new single ‘No Shade’

Indian singer and rapper Kayan has released her new single ‘No Shade’ featuring Singaporean rapper Yung Raja.

The new single was dropped alongside a music video on August 12, which also includes footage shot with Yung Raja during his recent India tour. The two artists meet up in the music video, dancing in front of a car as Kayan raps, “Don’t bother, just another / You think that’s good? I think I’m better”.

Watch the music video for ‘No Shade’ below.

Advertisement

‘No Shade’ is the eighth single released by Kayan so far, and her second release of 2022 following her March 25 single ‘DFWM’ featuring Indian producer Oceantide. Kayan’s debut single ‘Heavy Headed’ was released in February 2020.

Yung Raja was most recently featured on Indonesian rapper Ramengvrl’s most recent release ‘Ming Ling’, following his appearance on the global edition of Snoop Dogg’s ‘Algorithm’ compilation album, ‘Algorithm (Global Edition)’, where he rapped alongside Snoop, Larry June and October London on the track ‘Qualified’.

In 2021, he released his first EP, ‘MIKE’, following the success of the singles ‘Spice Boy’ and ‘Mami’. The latter was lightheartedly roasted by Jimmy Fallon on the host’s late-night talk show in July as part of a Tonight Show segment called “Do Not Play”. Fallon later told Raja that he and house band The Roots “loved that jam”.

The EP’s title track, ‘MIKE’, was recently remixed by Malaysian Tamil trap record label Highlife Records artists Prayven and Dope’eh, and rap trio Sicarios. The remix was released earlier this month with Raja’s blessing, and features the artists contributing their own Tamil rap verses to the track.