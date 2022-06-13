Indonesia band Disconnected to end 11-year hiatus with new music and tour

Indonesian melodic punk band Disconnected have announced new singles and a tour after an 11-year hiatus.

In a statement, the Bandung-based veteran act promised to release a number of singles this year before embarking on a headlining tour in 2023. The band have shared few details about the new singles, except that they will blend elements of punk and synth-pop and will be self-produced by Disconnected.

The band also announced their reunion with founding keyboardist Grahadea, who left Disconnected more than 20 years ago before going on to join synth-pop/electronica outfit Homogenic.

Disconnected first gained fame with their single ‘Endless’ from 2002 debut album ‘Inside Out’, which became one of the rare English language releases charting on Indonesian radio stations at the time. The band’s last release came in the form of their 2011 self-titled sophomore album. Arie Aradaz, PJ Panji, Yuda Sarjana and Decil Christianto then embarked on an 11-year hiatus, occasionally coming together to play shows while the members of the band worked on their individual projects.

Arie Aradaz and Grahadea notably opened a music software startup together, while PJ Panji became a concert organiser working with Jave Open Air organisers Niceplay ID and international artist agency Collective Touring.

Disconnected have been cited as an influence by several Bandung-based bands, most notably pop-punk act Pee Wee Gaskins, who just released a new single featuring Hindia.