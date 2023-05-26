Lil Pump, Loco, Yugyeom and more announced for Indonesia’s Flavs Festival this July

Indonesia’s Flavs Festival has announced its line-up ahead of its July event, led by Lil Pump, LOCO, Yugyeom, DaBaby and more.

The Indonesian hip-hop and R&B festival took to social media earlier this week to announce it’s line-up which features a collection of international, regional and local performers. Headlining the festival are DaBaby, Lil Pump, LOCO and Yugyeom.

Featured among other local performers at this year’s festival are the likes of Endah N Rehsa, GAC, BAP., Basboi, Kunto Aji, Maliq & D’Essentials, Ramengvrl, Reikko, Gavendri, Sade Susanto, Tiara Andini and more.

Advertisement

More acts are scheduled to be announced in the coming weeks.

Flavs Festival 2023 is set to take place on July 29 and 30 at Eco Park in Jakarta, Indonesia. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

First announced in 2020 with headliners Stormzy and Lil Pump, the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing public health safety measures saw Flavs Festival hold virtual festivals in 2020 and 2021. Ramengvrl, Ras Muhamad, Rinni Wulandari, Sade Susanto, Saykoji, Teza Sumendra, T-FIVE, Tuan Tigabelas, and Yura Yunita were among the Indonesian artists announced for the cancelled in-person 2020 festival, but later returned for the in-person 2022 event.

The current line-up for Flavs Festival 2023 is:

DaBaby

Lil Pump

LOCO

Yugyeom

Cécil

DB Mandala

Endah N Rhesa

Farrel Hilal

CHRSTPY

OWWIE

Raihan

Xjonathann

GAC

BAP.

Basboi

ENVY*

Dzulfahmi

Tacbo

Kink Yosev

Rai Anvio

Jessica Janess

Jordy Waelauruw

Kunto Aji

LAZE

Maliq & D’Essentials

Mukarakat

NDX AKA

Northsidekingz

OKAAY

Projet Pop

Ramengvrl

Reikko

Gavendri

Madukina

Moneva

Noni

RL Klav

Sade Susanto

Saykoji

Soul ID

Soulful

Tiara Andini

The Bakuucakar ft, Andmesh, Kaka Slank, Mutia Ayu

Yacko