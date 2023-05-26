Lil Pump, Loco, Yugyeom and more announced for Indonesia’s Flavs Festival this July

Indonesia’s Flavs Festival has announced its line-up ahead of its July event, led by Lil Pump, LOCO, Yugyeom, DaBaby and more.
The Indonesian hip-hop and R&B festival took to social media earlier this week to announce it’s line-up which features a collection of international, regional and local performers. Headlining the festival are DaBaby, Lil Pump, LOCO and Yugyeom.
Featured among other local performers at this year’s festival are the likes of Endah N Rehsa, GAC, BAP., Basboi, Kunto Aji, Maliq & D’Essentials, Ramengvrl, Reikko, Gavendri, Sade Susanto, Tiara Andini and more.
More acts are scheduled to be announced in the coming weeks.
Flavs Festival 2023 is set to take place on July 29 and 30 at Eco Park in Jakarta, Indonesia. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.
First announced in 2020 with headliners Stormzy and Lil Pump, the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing public health safety measures saw Flavs Festival hold virtual festivals in 2020 and 2021. Ramengvrl, Ras Muhamad, Rinni Wulandari, Sade Susanto, Saykoji, Teza Sumendra, T-FIVE, Tuan Tigabelas, and Yura Yunita were among the Indonesian artists announced for the cancelled in-person 2020 festival, but later returned for the in-person 2022 event.
The current line-up for Flavs Festival 2023 is:
DaBaby
Lil Pump
LOCO
Yugyeom
Cécil
DB Mandala
Endah N Rhesa
Farrel Hilal
CHRSTPY
OWWIE
Raihan
Xjonathann
GAC
BAP.
Basboi
ENVY*
Dzulfahmi
Tacbo
Kink Yosev
Rai Anvio
Jessica Janess
Jordy Waelauruw
Kunto Aji
LAZE
Maliq & D’Essentials
Mukarakat
NDX AKA
Northsidekingz
OKAAY
Projet Pop
Ramengvrl
Reikko
Gavendri
Madukina
Moneva
Noni
RL Klav
Sade Susanto
Saykoji
Soul ID
Soulful
Tiara Andini
The Bakuucakar ft, Andmesh, Kaka Slank, Mutia Ayu
Yacko