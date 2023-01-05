Indonesia’s Java Jazz announces June festival dates

The Jakarta International BNI Java Jazz Festival has announced dates for its upcoming 18th edition.

According to a post from organisers, the festival will be returning from 2 to 4 June at the JIExpo Kemayoran in Jakarta. Line-up and ticketing details have not yet been revealed.

Last year’s edition was headlined by acts including pop singer JoJo, The Temptations Revue featuring Glenn Leonard, and Grammy-Award winner and Maroon 5 keyboardist PJ Morton, who all played special shows that required additional ticket purchases. Other International acts that played also included Emma Jean-Thackray and Dirty Loops.

Meanwhile, Indonesian acts in last year’s line-up included Dewa 19’s Ahmad Dhani featuring Ron King Big Band, Maliq & D’Essentials, Afgan, Danilla Riyadi, Lomba Sihir, Romantic Echoes, Nadin Amizah, Tiara Andini, Basboi, Vira Talisa as well as Candra Darusman.

The festival’s 17th edition previously took place at the same venue last year from May 27 to 29, joining a wave of festivals that emerged or returned to Indonesia’s live music calendar. These included the return of Synchronize Fest, We The Fest and Joyland Festival, as well as the inaugural edition of PestaPora Festival, which will be returning with a 148-act line-up for its second edition in September.