Indonesia music festival We The Fest to return September 2022

Jakarta music festival We The Fest will return this September.

The music festival will take place from 23 to 25 September, it announced on social media on Saturday (April 23). “We can’t wait to have you back, at the most-awaited edition that’s going to be the best of times,” the post read.

This will mark We The Fest’s first in-person event in three years. It last took place in 2019 at the Jakarta International Expo with headliners Rae Sremmurd and Troye Sivan. The 2020 edition was cancelled, with organisers saying they were working on rescheduling it for 2021, though that ultimately did not transpire. In September 2020, We The Fest went online with a line-up that included Lewis Capaldi, Masego, Pamungkas, Kunto Aji and more.

In January, We The Fest organiser Ismaya Live revealed that it was planning to hold an in-person music festival in 2022, with marketing officer Pratista Ayu citing “a huge demand from the Indonesian audience for the return of offline music festivals”.

Ismaya Live is also the promoter behind the EDM-centric Djakarta Warehouse Project, which held an online event last December dubbed DWP Virtual.

We The Fest joins a slew of Indonesian music festivals announced for 2022 – a wave kickstarted by Joyland Festival in Bali last month. Java Jazz, JogjaROCKarta Festival and Berdendang Bergoyang are just some of the fests taking place in coming months. International artists returning to the country for concerts include Justin Bieber, Louis Tomlinson and Hardwell.

Indonesian artists and music fans alike have responded to the news of We The Fest’s return with delight. “The wait is finally over!” Sal Priadi commented, while Tanayu wrote: “Yeay finally”.

Fans, on the other hand, have been flooding We The Fest’s comment sections with their wishlists for the line-up, from Harry Styles to The 1975 to Tame Impala.