Indonesia rockers .Feast unveil new mini-album ‘Uang Muka’

Indonesian rock band .Feast have dropped a new mini-album ‘Uang Muka’ today (September 11).

In a Twitter post, the Jakarta-based five-piece band announced the seven-track release which is available on all major streaming services.

Sudah terbayar lunas, mini album Uang Muka. Dapat dinikmati di seluruh layanan musik digital. Selamat datang di Earth-08! https://t.co/NcyruoEP7y pic.twitter.com/EdLyGsK1t9 — Selamat datang di Earth-08 (@listentofeast) September 10, 2020

Alluding to their creative universe, the band tweeted: “Welcome to Earth-08!”

Listen to the album below:

‘Uang Muka’, which loosely translates as ‘deposit’ or ‘down payment’, kicks off with a track featuring opening remarks from Jakarta-based singer-songwriter Jason Ranti.

The mini-album is .Feast’s second after ‘Beberapa Orang Memaafkan’, which was released in 2018. ‘Uang Muka’ is also a curtain-raiser to their upcoming full-length entitled ‘Membangun dan Menghancurkan’.

The release of ‘Uang Muka’ was accompanied by a music video for ‘Dapur Keluarga’, which collates archival footage and scenes of the band performing the song, all overlaid with distorting effects. Watch it below:

Formed by a group of students from the University of Indonesia Faculty of Social and Political Sciences, .Feast released their first single ‘Camkan’ in 2014, followed by their debut album ‘Multiverses’ in 2017.