Indonesian musician admits to running ticket scam for Arctic Monkeys Jakarta concert

Indonesian singer-songwriter Ray Viera Laxmana has confessed to scamming Artic Monkeys fans over tickets to the band’s Jakarta concert.

In a statement shared on Twitter ahead of the group’s concert in Ancol, Jakarta tonight (March 20), Ray admitted to scamming several fans with his tickets. “Before somebody else starts spreading this case, I will be honest and take the initiative first,” he wrote.

“I, Ray Viera Laxmana, admit that I have carried out an Arctic Monkeys ticket scam, in which I sold my tickets repeatedly to different people,” he continued. “I do not evade the responsibility, I was at a loss and desperate to find a way to pay for bills related to my parents’ health. I realise that what I have done is wrong, and my circumstances do not justify it.”

Ray also shared that some of his victims had been able to exchange for legitimate tickets, while others could not: “I have given refunds to some, and I have helped others score new tickets.”

“But my funds are limited; I can’t buy everyone new tickets for the time being,” he added, while promising that he will recompense his victims in accordance with the value of their transactions in due time, though he did not set a date.

The tweet has since gone viral, garnering over six million views, with Indonesian users sharing mixed responses to the admission. Some were more forgiving of the artist, with one user trying to give advice.

“No matter how difficult your financial difficulties are, it is wiser for you to ask for help through fundraising,” they wrote. “Don’t deceive people like this and ruin your own life. Register for Grabbike, electric or Grabcar if you know you need extra support.”

Others were not so inclined to kindness, with another user pointing out the hypocrisy of the scam. “Shame on Ray, a musician who cheated on a music concert. I hope the victim gets compensation soon,” they wrote.

Coconuts Jakarta reported that at least 23 people were scammed, leading to a collective loss of approximately IDR95 million. Indonesian authorities have yet to release a statement on the case.