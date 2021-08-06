Indonesian artist Oslo Ibrahim collaborates with Rendy Pandugo on ‘Blanket Of Sadness’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Oslo Ibrahim has shared a poignant single, ‘Blanket Of Sadness’ featuring Rendy Pandugo.

The latest track arrives on Friday (August 6) just a month after he released a heartbroken single titled ‘Baby Don’t Let Me Go’, and comes with an accompanying music video.

The new song – produced by Pandugo and released via imprint Orca Music – will also be part of Oslo’s upcoming mini-album.

Watch the lyric video below.



With lyrics that are both bleak and yearning, ‘Blanket of Sadness’ is about facing personal issues once becoming an adult. “There is a stage in your life that creates a void after a quarter-life crisis,” Oslo said in a statement. “You just feel incomplete. It seems like you have everything, but you don’t. It feels like you’ve done everything, but you haven’t.”

Oslo said Pandugo had also gone through a similar phase in his life, which made them appropriate collaborators. “Rendy was already getting through this kind of problem many years before. In a nutshell, this is a song about how to survive an adult life as a man.”

The two new tracks follow his 2020 debut album, ‘I Only Dance When I’m Sad’.

The Medan-raised Oslo marked his debut with the 2018 single ‘Midnight Thoughts’. The track was followed by his first EP ‘The Lone Lovers’, as well as ‘You Made Me Smile’ featuring Romantic Echoes.

Meanwhile, Pandugo dropped his EP titled ‘See You Someday’ in February and issued a remix of his song ‘Far’ featuring fellow Indonesian artist Reikko in March.