Ramengvrl, Iwa K., and more to perform virtual shows for for JOOX anniversary

For its fifth anniversary, music streaming platform JOOX has announced a series of online shows featuring Indonesian musicians Ramengvrl, Iwa K. and more.

The online event called Parade JOOX Lima (JOOX Five Parade) includes special performances and interactive discussions on JOOX Live from October 12 to 28. It kicked off yesterday with a virtual concert featuring Mahen, Rara Lida and SIVIA.

Rappers Ramengvrl, who recently released her new single ‘Vaselina’, and Iwa K. are expected to perform on October 18.

A tribute for late performers Didi Kempot, Chrisye and Glenn Fredly featuring various up-and-coming Indonesian musicians will also take place on October 20.

See the announcement and full lineup below.

Since launching in 2015, JOOX – which is owned by Tencent – has featured over 30million Indonesian and international tracks. The platform recently rolled out a Quick Sing feature, which encourages users to participate in virtual karaoke competitions.