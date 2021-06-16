Indonesian band Gigi seek blood plasma donations from COVID-19 survivors for former guitarist

Indonesian rock band Gigi are calling for blood plasma donations from COVID-19 survivors to help their former guitarist Aria Baron.

In an Instagram post yesterday (June 15), Gigi say Aria needs blood plasma donations for his treatment that must come from people who have recovered from COVID-19 with B+ blood type. These donors must also test negative for COVID and show no symptoms three months into their recovery.

Unfortunately, Baron isn’t the only musician related to Gigi who is ill. The band’s current bassist Thomas Ramdhan is also suffering from an undisclosed illness, as Gigi revealed on Instagram on Monday. The band’s management has not confirmed if both musicians are currently being treated for COVID-19.

Fellow Indonesian musicians Stevi Item of Deadsquad and Sandy Andarusman of PAS have taken to social media to relay Gigi’s urgent call for donors.

Both Baron and Ramdhan joined Gigi at their inception in 1994. Baron reportedly left the band shortly after to further his studies, though he returned to help manage them.

On Monday (June 14), the band released footage from a recent studio rehearsal with Ramdhan, performing the song ‘Berlabuh’. Watch it below.

Gigi were founded in 1994 in Bandung, Indonesia by vocalist Armand Maulana and guitarist/chief songwriter Dewa Budjana. The band have since released 15 albums, and are currently signed to Indonesian music label Demajors.