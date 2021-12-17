Indonesian band Lomba Sihir share ’80s-esque new song, ‘Pesona’

Indonesian band Lomba Sihir have dropped the new song ‘Pesona’ (‘Charm’).

The track uploaded on major streaming services via their label Sun Eater on Friday (December 17), alongside a lyric video posted on YouTube the same day.

The synth pop track, filled with sparkling ’80s-esque keys, is part of the label’s December edition of its ‘Sounds Cute Might Delete Later’ monthly release series. The two other songs on the December release are ‘Safi’ by Tashoora and ‘Gemini’ by Marigold and Rubina.

Watch Lomba Sihir’s lyric video for ‘Pesona’ below.

Kickstarted in August, the ‘Sounds Cute, Might Delete Later’ series of mini-album releases was intended as a low-stakes creative outlet for Sun Eater artists and friends.

“We feel that it’s not the right time for us to release any major materials such as [concept] albums & mini albums at the moment. Music isn’t the primary need at a time like this and everyone else is focusing on what would truly matter instead,” Baskara Putra, Sun Eater’s A&R head, said in a press statement in August.

Baskara, who is in Lomba Sihir and .Feast and also performs as Hindia, added: “With that, we feel that it’s better to release songs that would entertain and lighten the mood without having to turn your head away from the pandemic.”

Artists who have contributed to the ‘Sounds Cute, Might Delete Later’ series so far include .Feast, Agatha Pricilla, Glaskaca, and Mantra Vutura, among many others.

In October, Lomba Sihir released their EP ‘Mungkin Takut Perubahan’ (‘Perhaps You’re Scared of Change’), which collected alternate versions of the titular track. The song originally appeared on their 2021 debut album ‘Selamat Datang di Ujung Dunia’.

Earlier this week, Lomba Sihir received a nomination for Best Asian Band at the upcoming BandLab NME Awards 2022. They were nominated alongside Senyawa, Subsonic Eye, No Good and Ben&Ben.