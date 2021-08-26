Indonesian band The Sugar Spun announce debut album ‘A Thousand Tiny Thoughts’

Indonesian alternative rock band The Sugar Spun have announced their upcoming debut album ‘A Thousand Tiny Thoughts’.

To kickstart the months leading to its release, the band released two new singles ‘Sugarsnap’ and ‘Can’t You See, Mama’ last Friday (August 20) via Orange Cliff Records on streaming platforms.

At the centre of ‘Sugarsnap’ is a supersized arena-rock hook, with a commanding guitar lead intertwined with dreamy synths and propulsive drum work. ‘Can’t You See, Mama’ follows a similar vein, setting a confident start to the band’s renewed run ahead.

Advertisement

Last night (August 26), the band released a music video for ‘Sugarsnap’. Watch it below.

The music video was the band’s way of reminiscing over past activities before the pandemic, they reveal in a press release. They also tease that the next music video is a sequel “where it will tell how they cope with this isolation process, and how crazy and absurd this situation can make them.”

‘Sugarsnap’ and ‘Can’t You See, Mama’ arrive ahead of ‘A Thousand Tiny Thoughts’, which will be released on October 15. The band posted a release schedule on Instagram. This includes another single titled ‘Madhouse’ due for September 24.

“No more promises!!” the band wrote in all-caps. “Sit tight because our very first album “A Thousand Tiny Thoughts” is coming very soon.”

Advertisement

The Sugar Spun was formed in 2018 as a three-piece: Fathir (vocals/guitar), Rashief (drums), and Gilang Dhafir (bass/synths). The band’s members met during college and began performing covers before working on original material.

In 2019, The Sugar Spun issued their five-track debut EP, ‘All the Tracks Based On My Feelings and This Is What It Looks Like’. Since then, the band have issued three singles: ‘Trapped In The Ice’, ‘Ocean Tides’, ‘Adegan Ranjang 1981-1982’.