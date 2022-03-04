Indonesian experimental duo Senyawa announce UK, Ireland tour dates

Indonesian experimental duo Senyawa have announced an upcoming tour in the UK and Ireland. See the tour dates below.

The band shared the news of their upcoming UK and Ireland 2022 tour on their Instagram page on Thursday (March 3), detailing the performances due to take place in the second half of April.

The tour will kick off with two dates at Cafe Oto in London on April 14 and 15, followed by an appearance at The Workman’s Cellar in Dublin in April.

Advertisement

Other dates on the tour consist of Newcastle, Glasgow, Colchester, Manchester, and Bristol. However, other details such as ticketing have yet to be announced.

The experimental duo’s UK and Ireland tour will follow Senyawa’s appearance at the upcoming Joyland festival in Bali, Indonesia between March 25 and 27.

The duo also recently received a nomination at the BandLAB NME Awards 2022 for Best Asian band, which ultimately went to Ben&Ben.

In December, Senyawa’s album ‘Alkisah’ clinched the10th spot in NME’s list of the 25 best Asian albums of 2021. NME writer Ng Su Ann described the album as a “nightmarish soundscape punctuated by cataclysmic strings, clattering percussion and seething waves of distortion.”

‘Alkisah’, which launched in February 2021, was also released by 36 independent record labels across the globe and received at least two remix albums.

Advertisement

In November, the duo launched their new streaming app, Senyawa Mandiri, a self-made up featuring tracks from their latest album ‘Membaladakan Keselamatan’ (‘Ballads For The Survivors’).

The complete list of dates for Senyawa’s UK and Ireland 2022 tour are:

April 14 – Cafe Oto, London

April 15 – Cafe Oto, London

April 16 – The Workman’s Cellar, Dublin

April 17 – The Cluny 2, Newcastle

April 18 – The Flying Duck, Glasgow

April 19 – Art Centre, Colchester

April 20 – Soup Kitchen, Manchester

April 2 – Dareshack, Bristol