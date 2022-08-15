Indonesian festival LOUDLIVE announces Kodaline and Alec Benjamin as first headliners

New Indonesian festival LOUDLIVE has announced Alec Benjamin and Kodaline as the first headliners for their two-day festival this December.

The festival, which is set to be held at the historic Prambanan in Jogyakarta on December 2 and 3, is being billed as a different festival experience due to its core values of “heritage, wisdom and local culture”. The venue is the site of a 9th century Hindu temple compound, and features ancient temple structures that stand to this day.

The organisers have promised more acts will join Alec Benjamin and Kodaline, though no announcement dates have been given.

Tickets are now available at Tiket.com. Individual daily tickets are available at IDR 661,600 for Early Entry, IDR787,500 at presale price, and IDR976,500 at normal pricing. Two-day tickets are priced at IDR598,000 for Early Entry, IDR787,500 during presale, and IDR1,039,500 at normal pricing.

VIP two-day tickets are also available at IDR1,291,500 during Presale 1, IDR1,921,500 during Presale 2, and IDR2,551,500 at normal pricing.

This is also the inaugural edition of LOUDLIVE festival, having been first announced on August 12. Organisers GUD Live have previously hosted concerts by Boy Pablo, D’Masiv, Greyson Chance and Kodaline.

LOUDLIVE joins a lineup of packed festivals and concerts already announced in Indonesia, including planned shows by Justin Bieber, Louis Tomlinson and Hardwell, as well as a multitude of international and local festivals like Djakarta Warehouse Project, JogjaROCKarta Festival and Berdendang Bergoyang.