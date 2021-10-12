Indonesian folk rock band Hyndia share ‘Hymne Pagi’ music video

Indonesian folk rock band Hyndia have shared a new music video for their 2019 song, ‘Hymne Pagi’ (‘Morning Hymn’).

The music video for ‘Hymne Pagi’ arrived on Saturday (October 9), two years after it was released as part of the band’s sophomore album, ‘Winter Song’.

Directed by Yusa Gesta, the video stars fellow Indonesian musician and artist Yudhistira Gilang Erlangga, who travels between the city to a mountainous area to practise traditional dance. The band appear towards the end of the video to sing as he performs.

Watch the video for ‘Hymne Pagi’ below.

‘Hymne Pagi’ features alongside ‘Satu Notasi’ and ‘Tidak Segua Orang Berjuang King Akhir’ and other notable tracks from ‘Winter Song’. The song, per a press release, touches on finding the strength to press on even when times seem rough.

The band have revealed through social media that they are currently working on their third studio album, although further details including a release date have yet to be announced.

Hyndia first formed in 2007, and comprises Ingtise Nan Tusum on vocals, Aga Maulana and Dwicky Dzulian on guitars, Darmawan Tri Santoso on bass, Solid Habibu on keys and Arif Hendardi on drums.

They have released two albums since then, 2016’s ‘Pagi Berlabuh’ and 2019’s ‘Winter Song’.