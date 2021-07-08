Indonesian indie pop duo Duara release new single with Vira Talisa, ‘Morning Sun’

Indonesian indie pop duo Duara have released a new single titled ‘Morning Sun’, which features vocals by Vira Talisa.

Released yesterday (July 7) via Mabes Music, ‘Morning Sun’ is a marked departure from the duo’s previous material of primarily mid-tempo, melancholic ballads. The new single is distinctly breezy, as Vira and Duara’s Renita Martadinata deliver soaring vocal harmonies over a disco-inspired arrangement.

Per a press release, this song was written “about a year ago amidst the pandemic era” and expresses a cathartic wish “to feel the warmth of the world again.”

Advertisement

The song is produced by Anugrah Swastadi and Sukma Raya, with sessionist Odi Purba on bass and Hansen Arief on drums. The latter hails from Indonesian jazz band Kriyamana Trio. Listen to ‘Morning Sun’ below.

‘Morning Sun’ also serves as the first of several singles Duara will release in the coming months, ahead of the band’s debut album later this year.

Duara, which consists of Martadinata and Robert MR, first formed in 2017 after the two got to know each other as session musicians. Duara released their debut five-track EP ‘Flights of Imagination’ in 2019, and followed it up with singles ‘Home’ (2019), ‘Sound of The Rain’ and ‘Magnificent’ (2020).

In June, Vira Talisa contributed to a compilation album, ‘Lagu Baru Dari Masa Lalu, Vol. 1’, which features new covers of Indonesian pop songs from the 1980s. Vira teamed up with Indonesian band Adoria to cover ‘Dunia Yang Ternoda’, originally sung by Erni Sumarto.

Advertisement

In April, Vira was one of four Indonesian artists to remix indie-pop trio Grrrl Gang‘s ‘Honey, Baby’ alongside punk band Dongker, metal artist Kaveman and experimental artist Yosugi.