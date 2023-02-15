Indonesian kid band Nanang Baja Band go viral with power metal performance

A group of five Indonesian children dubbed the Nanang Baja Band have gone viral on TikTok for their exuberant power metal performance.

The group have recently racked up over four million views on a video posted to the video-sharing social network, with users flocking to the comments to encourage the group for their spirited performance. The ages of the children in the band were not disclosed, but their tender age is no barrier when it comes to their musical chops and stage performance, which is as adorable as it is impressive.

From the show-stealing drummer with his stick flips mid-song to the pianists’ solo, Nanang Baja Band’s viral video can be seen below.

Advertisement

In other recent Indonesian music news, American hardcore band One Step Closer were recently forced to cancel their Surabaya concert after the organiser for their Jakarta show failed to secure working visas for the group. The organiser, Aris Munadar of Drift Records, failed to secure the visas despite reportedly receiving IDR12,000,000 in venture funds from the organisers of the band’s Solo and Surabaya concerts.

The band were detained by Indonesian immigration authorities following their show in Jakarta this February 10, though they revealed in a February 14 update that they have since been released and will be headed to Singapore for their last stop on their Asia tour on February 17.