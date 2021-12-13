Indonesian math rock group eleventwelfth share intricate new single ‘back when i leaned my back on her back’

Indonesian math rock quartet eleventwelfth has dropped an intricately-woven single entitled ‘back when i leaned my back on her back’.

The song uploaded on major streaming platforms on Monday (December 13), and arrives ahead of their upcoming debut album, which is due to be released in 2022.

On the track, the four-piece outfit kick things off with soothing acoustic guitars and mellifluous vocals before transitioning into overdrive with progressive guitar riffs and intense drum arrangements akin to US counterparts This Town Needs Guns and Tiny Moving Parts.

Listen to ‘back when i leaned my back on her back’ below.

The newly released song marks a slight departure from eleventwelfth’s typically melancholic songwriting style, with the band heading for a more upbeat and gratuitous tone moving forward.

Thematically, the track touches upon the appreciation and admiration we hold for the people who have stuck by us, per a press release.

The band have also signed with local Jakarta-based imprint Angular//Momentum Records which will be releasing their forthcoming full-length album. Further information regarding the album – including its title, track listing and release date – has yet to be announced.

eleventwelfth – which consists of vocalist and guitarist Rona Hartriant, guitarist Yogawerda Kessawa, drummer Almas Makitsuna, and bassist Tir Saputra – have cited modern pop, alternative and indie, math rock and experimental music as main influences for their sound.

Formed in 2015, the band have churned out a string of releases, starting with their self-titled mini-album and a four-track EP ‘Out of Nowhere’ in 2017, before dropping the singles ‘A Pleasant Surprise’ and ‘Self-Reflecting Room’ the following year.

In 2019, eleventwelfth shared the singles ‘it’s all my mistakes’, followed by ‘escape me from reality’ and ‘capture me to fantasy’ in 2020.