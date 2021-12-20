Indonesian metal band Burgerkill introduce new vocalist with video for ‘Roar of Chaos’

Indonesian metal band Burgerkill have shared ‘Roar of Chaos’, their first song with a new vocalist – and been added to the 2022 lineup of German festival Wacken Open Air.

The visual for the track dropped on YouTube via local imprint BKHC Records on Saturday (December 18). ‘Roar of Chaos’ marks Burgerkill’s first song with new vocalist Ronald Alexander Radja Haba, according to local news reports.

The vocalist, also a member of death metal group Carnivored, replaces Burgerkill’s last frontman Vicky Mono, whose departure from the band became public in August.

On Sunday (December 19), Burgerkill were announced as a new addition to the upcoming Wacken Open Air festival, which will take place August 4-6, 2022. The band will be playing at the German festival alongside their compatriots Voice of Baceprot.

‘Roar of Chaos’ arrives months after the death of Burgerkill’s founding guitarist Aries ‘Eben’ Tanto. “It’s been more than 100 days since Ebenz left us. It is not easy to fix a machine that has lost a component of what it was before,” the band wrote on Facebook shortly after the release of the song.

“Slowly we will continue to move on, the machine that has been restored has now become heated and ready to hit the road.”

Eben, who was aged 46, died in September after he collapsed as Burgerkill were filming a performance. The tragedy happened less than a month after the band teased a change in their lineup following long-serving vocalist Vicky Mono’s exit.

At the time, some fans speculated that ex-DeadSquad vocalist Daniel Mardhany would replace Vicky Mono after Mardhany shared a photo of himself jamming with the band. Mardhany later debunked the rumours, saying he was happy just to be able to jam with Burgerkill members, as he considers their late founding vocalist Ivan Scumbag to be one of his biggest influences.

In an interview with Musikeras on Sunday (December 19), Burgerkill lead guitarist Agung Hellfrog said that ‘Roar of Chaos’ marked the official formation of the Bandung-based band’s latest lineup.

Agung also confirmed the entry of Ronald into Burgerkill’s fold, adding that his addition to the line-up was not a rushed decision by the band as they had recruited him shortly after Vicky Mono left.

“We had in fact practiced three to four times [with Ronald] to adapt. Not in terms of an audition but for shows,” Agung was quoted as saying.

Prior to ‘Roar of Chaos’, Burgerkill collaborated with former Dewa 19 vocalist Ahmad Dhani for a cover of the latter band’s song ‘Elang’.

Since forming in 1995, Burgekill have recorded five studio albums starting with ‘Dua Sisi’ in 2000. After the death of Ivan Scumbag in 2006, Burgerkill recorded another three albums – 2011’s ‘Venomous’, 2018’s ‘Adamantine’ and last year’s ‘Killchestra’ – with Vicky Mono.