Indonesian metal band Voice Of Baceprot to play Wacken Open Air next year

Indonesian metal band Voice Of Baceprot will head to Germany to perform at the festival Wacken Open Air next year.

The news was first announced on Saturday (June 26) via Wacken Open Air’s official Instagram page. The annual heavy metal festival has been taking place in the village of Wacken in Schleswig-Holstein since 1990.

Next year, Voice Of Baceprot will play alongside headliners Slipknot, Judas Priest, Rammstein’s Till Lindemann and more. The 2022 edition is scheduled to run from August 4 till August 8.

We can’t wait for next year’s Wacken Open Air 🤘🏽🤘🏽🤘🏽🔥 Posted by Voice of Baceprot on Friday, June 25, 2021

“Wacken Open Air is on our wish list, for sure,” vocalist and guitarist Marsya said in a press statement. “I think I’ve mentioned its name so many times to the point where I almost gave up on ever making it there. But when I saw our name on their line-up, the need to appreciate myself more came to mind straight away because after having worked so hard, one by one my dreams are coming true!”

Drummer Sitti added: “When I read about the news, I was shocked. I didn’t know what to say. I’m just grateful that every hope and dream that I’ve ever written and said can be realised. Therefore, I will never be afraid to dream!”

Rounded out by Widi on bass, Voice Of Baceprot formed in 2014 in West Java. Introduced to metal as teenagers by their school guidance counsellor, the band have cited System Of A Down, Rage Against The Machine, Machine Head and more as their influences.

As a band of three Muslim hijabis playing heavy music, Voice Of Baceprot have made many global headlines over the years, gaining shoutouts from the likes of Tom Morello and Flea.

They have released one single thus far: 2018’s ‘School Revolution’, which chronicles the girls’ experiences in having their dreams suppressed by the rigid rules of school and the education system.