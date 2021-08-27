Indonesian neo-soul singer Virdania releases new single, ‘Door of Changes’

Indonesian neo-soul singer Virdania has released ‘Door of Changes’, her latest single and third release overall.

The song is part of a compilation by Pop Hari Ini titled ‘Irama Kotak Suara Terbaik Vol. 1’, and follows up her 2020 singles ‘Enough of You’ and ‘Restless’.

‘Door of Changes’ starts off with synthesized horns before Virdania’s vocals drift in, and she sings: “It’s here to stay, endless imaginations / Is the ‘better’ coming? Or is the ‘worse’? / It follows you from room to room / Fear of change, beyond your range”.

The song was written by Virdania and produced by Elephant Kind’s Bam Mastro and mildwave, aka Panji Wisnu J. Listen to ‘Door of Changes’ below.

Virdania said in a press statement that the song follows up themes first explored in ‘Restless’.

“This is also written as a reminder for myself to pursue my dream,” she said. “But how would we know if we do nothing? So just do what the lyrics say, open it now, door of changes and rearranges.”

The song also marks her first collaboration with Mastro, whose band Elephant Kind are preparing a new album titled ‘Superblue’ for release later this year.

“Unexpected and unbelievable to be working with him,” she said of Mastro. “I am also very grateful that he asked me a lot about my preference, so he still wants me to take the wheel for the song production, with a mix of his touch. Overall it was a fun experience, despite the short time we had, we still made it.”

‘Door of Changes’ is Virdania’s last single before her upcoming debut EP, which is due at the end of the year. A music video for the single is also expected to arrive in September.