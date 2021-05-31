Indonesian newcomer Noui shares dreamy single ‘Everytime We Fall’ featuring Heiakim

Indonesian singer-songwriter Noui has dropped a dreamy single titled ‘Everytime We Fall’ featuring musician Heiakim.

The song arrived on streaming services Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and Deezer on Friday (May 28). It’s her second single to date, following 2020’s ‘Neptune’s Tune’.

On the mellow alt-pop track, which Noui wrote and composed, the artist muses on existence and a soul-connection.

“Are you afraid of dying? / It breaks / my soul confides in the beauty of your mind,” she sings. “At the low tides / the sunrise / We’ll hold each other tight / for today there’s no tomorrow / for today there’s no tomorrow.”

Listen to ‘Everytime We Fall’ below.

The track marks the 24-year-old’s debut with Wonderland Records and Universal Music Indonesia. It is also one of several musical collaborations with content creator and producer Heaiakim, who is a personal friend of hers.

Noui released her debut single ‘Neptune’s Tune’ featuring JVSAN in 2020. Last April, she was also featured on Heaikim’s single ‘You’.

Born in Jakarta in July 1996, Noui is currently based in Singapore and working as an animator. She recently began writing and performing her own songs, after uploading covers on YouTube.

Meanwhile, Indonesian artist Heiakim – real name Harry Citradi – rose to prominence due to his penchant for writing songs using Google Translate, especially his 2018 Japanese single ‘Hotto Dogu’, which is the title track of his debut album.

In 2018, Heiakim also released his second album ‘Nana!’, followed by ‘Loli’ in 2020.