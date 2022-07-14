Indonesian President Jokowi says “no band” writes better music than Metallica in response to ‘Stranger Things’ popularity

Indonesian president Joko Widodo – who happens to be a metalhead – has claimed that “no band from the new generation that can write music as good as [Metallica]” in response to the band’s recent surge in popularity thanks to the Netflix series Stranger Things.

Speaking to The Jakarta Post at the Presidential Palace in Indonesia’s capital city, the Indonesian premier said that the renewed interest in Metallica’s music has proved their longevity, saying: “There’s no one like them, and as far as I know, there’s no band from the new generation that can write music as good as theirs.”

Jokowi added that band deserved “all the love” from the surge in popularity, remarking that Metallica, along with Megadeth, Lamb of God, Slayer and Napalm Death were part of a golden generation of metal.

He did draw a caveat on his claim that no new band writes music as good as Metallica’s, however, explaining that he doesn’t listen to a lot of contemporary music. “I don’t hear much from new music today, the kind of music that they play,” he said, adding, “But again, I don’t listen to much new music these days.”

Jokowi’s love for metal is well-documented – last year, he presented veteran hard rock band God Bless with a special award as recognition for their contributions to the Indonesian music scene ahead of their 48th-anniversary concert. In a tribute post to the band posted on his Instagram, Jokowi wrote, “God Bless is an important part of the history of Indonesian music,” noting the impact their songs had had on him personally.

He had also attended Lamb Of God’s concerts in Jakarta, and was even gifted a bass guitar from Metallica’s Robert Trujillo.

Metallica have seen a significant increase in attention following the use of ‘Master Of Puppets’ in Stranger Things’ season finale, which sees Eddie Munson playing the iconic song on a rooftop to distract a horde of demonic bats. The song shot to the seventh spot on Spotify‘s Top 50 USA playlist following the airing of the finale earlier this month, the first time it has ever broken into the playlist’s Top 10.