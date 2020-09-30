Indonesian promoter Noisewhore launches new music sales platform, The Store Front

Indonesian webzine and concert promoter Noisewhore has unveiled a new music sales platform, The Store Front.

The Store Front aims to combat “an exploitative culture within the [music] industry” brought about by streaming culture, Noisewhore said in a statement. The platform gives the lion’s share of the revenue – 90 per cent – to its artists, with no other intermediary.

Noisewhore first announced The Store Front on Instagram on Friday, September 25. The platform, which was constructed by a team of six within three weeks, is currently in beta. At present, it only supports digital content; the team is working on securing rights to physical editions.

Visit The Store Front here.

The Store Front operates on three principles: The 90% Initiative (which refers to its revenue share), The Transparency Act and Own Your Own Music.

Per the second pillar, The Store Front pledges transparency to both artists and consumers, and will disclose its monthly expenditure and revenue via a financial report that will be published at the end of each month.

The Own Your Music pillar promises The Store Front’s consumers ease of use, and ownership of the material they buy from the platform. Patrons of The Store Front will be able to select their preferred mode of payment for all transactions, the devices they wish to consume the purchased media on, and the security of knowing that a single purchase of an item will be stored in the user’s account for eternity.

Upon launch, The Store Front has released 22 projects from artists such as Puff Punch, Pullo, Diskoteq, Gascoigne and Singapore’s Blood Pact – including eight exclusives. Find the list below.

In recent months, Bandcamp has spearheaded a movement to pay artists more equitably via purchases of their music. To support artists who were hurting financially due to the coronavirus pandemic, the platform waived its commission on a Friday in March, allowing all revenue from sales to flow towards artists and labels.

The initiative, dubbed Bandcamp Friday, was so successful that the platform has made it a regular event taking place on the first Friday of every month.

The Store Front’s revenue split where 90 percent of revenue goes to the artist/label exceeds that of Bandcamp, which promises 80 to 85 percent of revenue, according to a comparison on its website.

While The Store Front acknowledges Bandcamp’s efforts to push the boundaries of paying artists fairly with its fee-free Friday initiative, it notes that Bandcamp has a number of restrictions and limitations in Indonesia, making it hard to make purchases on the platform.

The Store Front’s eight exclusive record offerings upon beta launch are:

Santamonica – ‘Curiouser & Curiouser’ (exclusive vinyl version release)

Joe Million – ‘V U L G A R’ (with digital booklet)

Joe Million – ‘Million Cypher’ (with digital booklet)

Kinder Bloomen – ‘Progression I’ (with a magazine)

taRRkam – ‘First Year’ (with digital booklet)

Harry Roesli Gang – ‘Titik Api’ (exclusive non streaming release)

Escape The Pod Situation – ‘Escape The Pod Situation’

Rekah – ‘Berbagi Kamar’