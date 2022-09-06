Indonesian rapper BAP. releases new single ‘aku​/​kamu (throwaway)’ following April EP

Indonesian rapper BAP. has released his first single of 2022, the brief but fiery ‘aku​/​kamu (throwaway)’.

Clocking in at one minute and 45 seconds, the single was dropped on BAP.’s Bandcamp on September 4 on sees more of the eclectic style that has shot the rapper to prominence. Starting off with a mellow acoustic vibe backed by a female vocalist, BAP. launches into the track with raw emotion as he raps, “Kamu mutuskan cita-cita dipinggirkan saja / Duit tipis dan kerja komisi lahap langka”: “You decided to throw away your dreams / Money’s thin and commission work is hard to come by”.

Listen to BAP.’s ‘aku/kamu (throwaway)’ below.

<a href="https://yosubap.bandcamp.com/track/bap-aku-kamu-throwaway">BAP. – aku/kamu (throwaway) by BAP. / BAPAK. / Kareem Soenharjo</a>

The single follows BAP.’s five-track EP ‘portfolio’ in April. The EP was a surprise drop, coming just five months after the release of his sophomore album ‘MOMO’S MYSTERIOUS SKIN’, which was released in November last year. The album included the previously released singles ‘RICHTER / RICHTER’, ‘Same Shoes, No Company’ and ‘Painting With Sewage’.

Earlier in 2021, he performed a freestyle rap verse on experimental jazz group Batavia Collective’s ‘Circa’ live studio performance. He also teamed up with Eka Annash of The Brandals for a Boiler Room livestream.

In March 2021, BAP. released ‘Songs To Begal To’, a two-song collaboration with Indonesian rapper Basboi.

In an interview with NME about the album, BAP. compared his sophomore effort to his debut album ‘Monkshood’, which was released in 2018. “Listening to it again, I’m like, ‘This album is so wordy, it’s so complicated. It’s like a Rubik’s cube,’” he said of the debut record. “It was compelling for me, but it was too perplexing and tiring to hear.”

BAP. recently made an appearance at Boiler Room Bali earlier this year in July alongside 30 DJs and live acts including Korean ambient duo Salamanda, Chilean-German producer Matias Aguayo, Melbourne’s Harvey Sutherland and Washington D.C.-based funk artist dreamcastmoe.