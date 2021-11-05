Indonesian rapper BAP. releases single ‘RICHTER / RICHTER’ ahead of new album

Indonesian rapper BAP. has dropped an intricate new single titled ‘RICHTER / RICHTER’, along with the title of his forthcoming sophomore album.

The track dropped on streaming services via independent Jakarta-based label La Munai Records on Friday (November 5), arriving ahead of his sophomore album ‘MOMO’S MYSTERIOUS SKIN’, slated for release on November 12.

Typical of BAP.’s eclectic style, ‘RICHTER / RICHTER’ flashes with lo-fi hip-hop production before blues-driven guitar riffage – sampled from Indonesian rock band The SIGIT’s ‘Horse’ – takes over.

Advertisement

The track hovers over BAP.’s stoic disposition and state of indifference as he raps: “When’s the last time you felt good about yourself, on a day / He who knows might never talk about it / Baby I’m on a roll / When it comes to life it don’t phase me anymore“.

Listen to ‘RICHTER / RICHTER’ below.

‘RICHTER / RICHTER’ also offers a third peek into the upcoming album, following the album’s second single ‘Same Shoes, No Company’ in September.

In July, BAP. – real name Kareem Soenharjo – announced the upcoming album with the single ‘Painting With Sewage’, marking a follow-up to his 2018 debut full-length ‘Monkshood’.

Advertisement

The upcoming album is also slated to contain 12 tracks, previously described as “shit-eating music for people who came out feet first during birth”. It is also tipped to feature “more surprises”.

Earlier this year, BAP., who also goes by the monikers BAPAK. and yosugi, performed a freestyle rap verse on experimental jazz group Batavia Collective’s ‘Circa’ live studio performance. He had also teamed up with Eka Annash of The Brandals for a Boiler Room livestream.

In March, BAP. released ‘Songs To Begal To’, a two-song collaboration with Indonesian rapper Basboi.