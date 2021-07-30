Indonesian rapper BAP. shares intense new single ‘Painting With Suwage’

Indonesian rapper BAP. has shared an intense new single titled ‘Painting With Suwage’.

The track arrived on major streaming services today (July 30) and arrives ahead of his upcoming sophomore album, the follow-up to his 2018 album ‘Monkshood’.

The track finds BAP. – real name Kareem Soenharjo – in an ebullient mood. “Motherfuckers cry from the onions that I plated / Call me next time don’t forget to thank me later / Number’s high as pi when you calculate my greatness,” he brags over a mutating beat.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Painting With Suwage’, which a press release described as “shit-eating music for people who came out feet first during birth”, below.

The second BAP. album, which will be released through Jakarta independent label La Munai Records, will feature “more surprises”, press materials said.

In June, Kareem – who also goes by the monikers BAPAK. and yosugi – teamed up with Eka Annash of the Indonesian rock band The Brandals for a noise-punk collaboration for a Boiler Room livestream.

In March, BAP. also collaborated with fellow Indonesian rapper Basboi on the two-song project, ‘Songs To Begal To’.

Advertisement

In 2020, Kareem released the record ‘Miasma Tahun Asu’ as BAPAK., which made it to NME‘s list of 25 best Asian albums of 2020.