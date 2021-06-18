Indonesian rapper Basboi releases debut album ‘Adulting For Dummies’

Indonesian rapper Basboi has unveiled his debut album ‘Adulting For Dummies’.

The 10-track album, released via Dominion Records, was made available on major streaming services on Friday (June 18). It arrives a year after the artist began laying down tracks for the full-length release.

Per a press release, ‘Adulting For Dummies’ is Basboi’s “guidebook” for the often-complicated rite of passage into adulthood.

Advertisement

“A new method of enjoying music albums. My guidebook for my stupid self. Hopefully, this guidebook can be helpful and useful,” Basboi said on Instagram.

Listen to ‘Adulting For Dummies’ below.

‘Adulting For Dummies’ features several collaborations between Basboi and fellow Indonesian acts, including A. Nayaka, Mouzect, Mohammed Kamga and Matter Mos.

The album also contains remastered versions of 2020 singles ‘Make Me Proud’ as well as ‘Happy Birthday’.

Advertisement

The full-length release also arrives after Basboi released ‘Ching’ to mark the fasting month of Ramadan. Earlier this year, he was also featured on producers HNATA and Justin Adijanto’s new track, ‘Roller Coaster’, and collaborated with BAP. on ‘Songs To Begal To’.

Kickstarting his music career in Bandung, Basboi released the tracks ‘Cozy’, ‘Dying Breed’, ‘Night Drive’ and move between 2017 and 2018. In March 2019, he released an EP titled ‘Fresh Graduate’ which touched on the struggles faced by Indonesian teenagers.