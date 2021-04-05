Indonesian rapper Laze announces virtual concert ‘Panggung Janggal’

Indonesian rapper Laze has announced a new virtual concert titled Panggung Janggal.

The concert is scheduled to stream on April 10 at 4pm Indonesia time via Laze’s official YouTube channel. The concert, per a press release, will celebrate the release of the rapper’s 2020 sophomore album, ‘Puncak Janggal’.

Laze has shared a teaser for the concert, which features an intriguing setting of a couch with several ominous mannequins in the red-hued background. See it below.

Per the press release, the virtual concert is free to view and will not be ticketed in the hope that it will entertain all of Laze’s fans during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This week, Laze is also due to appear on ‘Lagi?’, the new single by fellow Indonesian rapper Rayi Putra. That song drops on Friday, April 9.

Laze released ‘Puncak Janggal’ last November. The album features a number of artists from within the Indonesian music scene, including Hindia, A. Nayaka, Petra Sihombing, Ben Sihombing and more.

Listen to ‘Puncak Janggal’ below.

Laze joined the Indonesian hip-hop scene in 2007 when he entered and won a rap battle at the age of 15. In 2015, Laze released his debut English mixtape, ‘Vacant Room’. Three years later, Laze released his debut studio album, ‘Waktu Bicara’.