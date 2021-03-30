Indonesian rapper Warren Hue drops video for energetic new single ‘Omomo Punk’

Indonesian rapper Warren Hue has dropped a vibrant music video for his new single ‘Omomo Punk’.

The music video, is directed by Jason Ano, centres on Hue rapping and singing over the fast-paced beat in various settings while decked out in a number of flamboyant outfits. At the end of the clip, he retires to bed with a female partner at sunset in the desert.

“Fuck the lies, I wanna see your eyes / In these cold nights, you make me feel alive / You was always on my mind / Baby, let’s not waste no time,” he sings on the chorus.

Watch the music video below.

The single comes a day after the release of the music video for ‘Freaks’ by Japanese girl group Atarashii Gakko! which featured Warren Hue in his 88rising debut.

The 18-year-old Jakarta rapper had previously collaborated with Korean producer Chasu on ‘I Need U, In the Summertime’ last August, and had released a full album ‘Sugartown’ in collaboration with Chasu in 2019. It featured collaborations with fellow Indonesian MCs Ramengvrl and A. Nayaka.

Warren Hue, whose real name is Warren Hui, previously performed under the name warrenisyellow, and first made waves on the music scene in 2018 at the age of 16 with a SoundCloud remix of American rapper Valee’s ‘Womp Womp’. In the same year, he released his first album ‘ALIEN’.