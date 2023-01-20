Indonesian rappers ENVY* team up with Kinder Bloomen in mercurial track ‘MR.MARIPOSA’

Indonesian rappers ENVY* have dropped a mercurial single ‘MR.MARIPOSA’ featuring psychedelic rock band Kinder Bloomen.

The new track was shared on major streaming services via Warner Music Indonesia on Friday (January 20), and arrives ahead of ENVY*’s upcoming sophomore album ‘The Grand Chase’.

With a strikingly non-linear musical arrangement, ‘MR.MARIPOSA’ kicks off with mid-paced rap lines accompanied by jungle beats and gentle strokes of the double bass and synths, before the instrumentation and vocals abruptly switched to an upbeat tempo mid-way through the song.

Per a press release, the ENVY* said the song expresses the feelings and thoughts that are caused by the exhaustion from running in the “pursuit of the bigger picture”.

Listen to the track below.

An accompanying music video ‘MR.MARIPOSA’ is also expected to be released soon, with the band revealing that it is tipped to portray the album’s cinematic theme of intricacies surrounding adulthood and the coming of age for those in their twenties.

ENVY*’s latest track arrives after the group released the singles ‘KAWASAKI’ and ‘MONEY2BIG (SHAKIRA)’ last year, apart from a three-track EP titled ‘NO AMBITION”. In 2019, the group released their debut album ‘NO WONDER WE HAVE NO FRIENDS’, containing 12 tracks.

Formed in 2018, ENVY* – an abbreviation for “Expect Nothing, Valid Yesterday” – consists of six rappers Isiah, Hazy Dael, Fat B, Kid Quest, Anima, and Quest. The group is also backed by up-and-coming producers Geovanni Bregas and Ziyan Agrily.

Meanwhile, the South Jakarta-based Kinder Bloomen are among the only three Indonesian acts that made it into the NME’s 100: Essential Emerging Artists for 2023 list, next to metal trio Voice of Baceprot and disco and synth-pop group Guernica Club.

In the list, NME‘s Surej Singh said Kinder Bloomen possessed “Spacey vocals, intricate rhythms, dreamy fuzz, and bluesy trumpets”, with inspiration drawn from the likes of Kamasi Washington, Led Zeppelin, Sigur Rós, and more.

“The band expertly pull from the best elements of their heroes to craft their own unique sound,” Surej wrote.