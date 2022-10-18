Indonesian rock band Gigi to play first Kuala Lumpur show in 14 years

Veteran Indonesian rockers Gigi have announced their first concert in Malaysia in 14 years, set to take place this November.

Armand Maulana, Dewa Budjana, Thomas Ramdhan and Gusti Hendy will return to Kuala Lumpur for the first time since 2008’s Sunburst Festival to perform at the Zepp KL concert hall this November 5 dubbed ‘Gigi: Nakal Di Kuala Lumpur’. The two-hour-long concert will see the band performing more than 20 songs from their 18-album discography, Ramdhan told New Straits Times in an interview.

“As a special surprise for fans, we might premiere some new songs, and perform a cover version of a Malaysian song,” he added.

Tickets for the concert are now available via YOLO Asia starting at MYR200, with a meet and greet upgrade option available for all tiers for an additional MYR250. The MYR5,000 SVIP package includes a meet and greet.

Get your tickets here.

Gigi’s most recent studio album ‘Mohon Ampun’ was released in 2015. The group first formed in 1994, with Maulana, Budjana and Ramdhan remaining with the band until today – bar Ramdhan’s temporary departure from the band in 1996. The band notably worked with Mr. Big’s Billy Sheehan for their 1997 album ‘2 X 2’, but the record did not reach the heights of their third album ‘3/4’, which sold over half a million copies in 1996.

Gigi are the latest in a host of Indonesian artists to announce shows in Malaysia this year. Previously announced concerts include Danilla Riyadi’s ‘Pop Seblay’ showcase at The Bee in Kuala Lumpur this December, as well as indie acts HINDIA and .Feast headlining the 2022 Tapaufest at the Lake Raban Resort in Lenggong, Perak this October 22 and 23.

Other major concerts held by Indonesian artists in Malaysia this year included Dewa 19’s two-night concert in Kuala Lumpur that took place on September 9 and 10, Ramengvrl’s showcase in August featuring FORCEPARKBOI‘s Nakalness, Chronicalz and more, as well as a concert by singer-songwriter Pamungkas.