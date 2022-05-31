Indonesian rock trio FLEUR! announce self-titled debut album

Indonesian rock three-piece FLEUR! have announced their self-titled debut album.

The self-titled release was announced via the band’s Instagram page on Monday night (May 30). The band have confirmed that the record will drop on Friday, June 10 via LaMunai Records.

Advertisement

The band have yet to reveal the album’s tracklist, though they have previously stated that it will feature previously released singles ‘Muka Dua’, ‘Lagu Lama’ and ‘Merona’. The album was first scheduled for release in 2020, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

FLEUR! most recently released the single ‘Juwita Malam’ featuring singer-songwriter Bilal Indrajaya in March. The track was a cover of veteran Indonesian musician Ismail Marzuki’s song of the same name.

FLEUR! are scheduled to perform at the PestaPora festival in Jakarta this September. The Indonesian music festival will feature over 60 artists including Pamungkas, The SIGIT, Danilla Riyadi, Oslo Ibrahim, Tulus, .Feast and more.

FLEUR! got their start in 2017 as a four-piece called Flower Girls. They were assembled by Indonesian music curators who had been asked by a Belgian music festival to create a tribute band for legendary Indonesian rock band Dara Puspita.

The group later decided to rebrand themselves and move forward as a three-piece. FLEUR! are Tika Pramesti on drums, Tanya Ditaputri on guitar and Yuyi Trirachma on bass. All three members share vocal duties.