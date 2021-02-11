Indonesian rockers .Feast skewer hypebeast culture in music video for ‘Cicilan 12 Bulan (Iklan)’

Indonesian rock band .Feast have released a music video for ‘Cicilan 12 Bulan (Iklan)’, a track off their 2020 mini-album ‘Uang Muka’.

In the video, which was directed by Malino Nirvana, the Jakarta band skewer consumerism at large and hypebeast culture in particular. It focuses on a character wearing a pigeon mask over his head, with the names of various desirable brands – including Ferrari, PlayStation and Balenciaga – written in red on his white outfit.

In the video, the pigeon runs on a treadmill as a cat character dangles a sneaker just out of reach, and chases after ‘Supreme’-branded clothing. Watch it below:

Advertisement

The production house QUN Films, who produced the .Feast video, released a message on Instagram prior to its release discussing the song’s explorations of capitalism and commodification.

They wrote, “The optical tale of the modern-day Millennial struggle between self-satisfaction, responsibilities, and the everyday grind for an income, it is a collaboration that we are more than happy to be a part of.”

The music video comes five months after the release of the mini-album ‘Uang Muka’, which the band told NME was a stopgap before embarking upon their next full-length effort.

Of the themes of ‘Uang Muka’, the band’s frontman Baskara Putra explained: “Money affects everyone differently. It’s one thing we all may have in common but we all have a different relationship with it. For me, I believe that money is a tool used to get us somewhere, for a while.”