Indonesian singer-actor Ardhito Pramono arrested for alleged possession and consumption of marijuana

Indonesian musician and actor Ardhito Pramono has reportedly been arrested for alleged possession and consumption of marijuana.

Ardhito was taken into police custody on Wednesday (January 12) for an investigation following the alleged seizure of an undisclosed amount of marijuana in the singer’s home, according to a Coconuts Jakarta report. CNN Indonesia also reported that Ardhito allegedly tested positive for marijuana usage after taking a urine test.

According to a United Nations listing of Indonesian drug laws, marijuana is strictly illegal and has been classified in the country as a Type 1 drug, along with 65 other drugs including opium, cocaine and methamphetamine, since 2009.

According to CNN Indonesia, Ardhito was named a suspect and charged under Article 127, Paragraph 1 of Law Number 35 of 2009 – meaning the musician could face a maximum of four years in prison.

NME has reached out to a representative for Ardhito Pramono for comment.

Per a Jakarta Post article, West Jakarta Police chief Sr. Comr. Ady Wibowo first announced the arrest of “a public figure, feature film actor and singer-songwriter” identified only as “AP” to the media on Wednesday (January 12). “AP” was later confirmed to be Ardhito.

Following Ardhito’s arrest, a press conference was held where Ardhito and the seized items were presented before the media.

Commissioner Ady Wibowo told the media that the drug was in fact marijuana, and that – according to an Antara report – Ardhito is being investigated to uncover the possibility of a marijuana distribution network.

Wibowo also commented that Jakarta Police’s public relations officer, Chief Commissioner Endra Zulpan, will provide details at a later press conference, which has yet to be announced.

Ardhito – a prominent musician in the Indonesian scene since 2017 – released his first project ‘Semar & Pasukan Monyet’, an EP of children’s songs, in May last year. He is also known for hits such as ‘bitterlove’ and ‘I Just Couldn’t Save You Tonight’. His most recent release was a rendition of ‘Masa Masa’ with Erwin Gutawa.

As an actor, Ardhito is best known for his roles in 2020’s One Day We’ll Talk About Today and Story of Kale: When Someone’s In Love.