Indonesian singer Mezzaluna shares debut single ‘In Situ’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Mezzaluna has released her debut single ‘In Situ’.

The track was released on Sony Music’s new Southeast Asian sub-label OFFMUTE, which launched in March. The two other artists on its roster so far are the Philippines’ Clara Benin and Malaysia’s Liesl-Mae.

Directed by Deby Sucha, the ‘In Situ’ music video features lots of mood lighting and enigmatic shots of Mezzaluna in a bedroom, who ends the video by staring straight into a security camera – and into the eyes of the person monitoring her.

“‘In Situ’ is a song about reaching out to someone that isn’t responding, so what’s left is a feeling of hopelessness to the point where you just accept anything without expecting or fighting for it anymore,” Mezzaluna said in a press statement. “The music video truly captures the essence of the song. I couldn’t be prouder.”

The 20-year-old Mezzaluna – real name Jaya Mezzaluna Bungari – wrote ‘In Situ’ when she started her musical journey at 15. As the daughter of BimBim, the drummer of Indonesian rock veterans Slank, she grew up around music from a young age.

‘In Situ’ was also a collaboration with Indonesian producer Gio Wibowo. “It was one of the quickest writing processes I’ve done as I was being honest with my feelings. It was easier. Since it was based on my own personal experience, I was just speaking from my heart,” Mezzaluna said.