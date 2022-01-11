Indonesian singer-songwriter Dere channels climate anxiety into new single, ‘Rumah’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Dere has released a new single titled ‘Rumah’.

The track was released earlier today (January 11) via record label TigaDuaSatu as her first single of 2022. Written by close collaborator and singer-songwriter Tulus, ‘Rumah’ is a wistful folk tune that carries an urgent eco-conscious message.

‘Rumah’ was accompanied by a lyric video that features shadow puppetry as visuals. In the clip, a puppeteer slowly assembles a natural habitat, using light to simulate the changing of seasons.

Advertisement

The track was also produced by singer-songwriter Petra Sihombing. Watch the lyric video of ‘Rumah’ below.

In a press release, Dere said that the song was born out of anxiety over the current state of our planet. As the track is titled ‘Rumah’, which means ‘home’ in English, Dere wanted to frame eco-conservation as a matter of simple household etiquette.

“I represented the earth as home because it is our only home. We were born here, we grew up here, and we live here. We also feel fully human, because we are on earth,” explained the musician.

“Similar to visiting someone’s house, it is appropriate to maintain proper behaviour. I think we can start protecting the earth by taking care and being aware of everything we do.”

Advertisement

‘Rumah’ follows up Dere’s 2021 singles ‘Berisik’ and ‘Tanya’. The singer made her debut in 2020 with the single ‘Kota’.